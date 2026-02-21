חלק מהמצוק בחוף סידני עלי בהרצליה קרס הראל בז, רשות הטבע והגנים

A section of cliff at Sidna Ali Beach in Herzliya collapsed onto the shoreline during Shabbat, prompting officials to launch an investigation and evaluate the stability of the surrounding area.

Inspectors who arrived at the scene began examining the circumstances of the incident and assessing whether additional sections of the cliff are at risk. The Nature and Parks Authority clarified that the affected section has long been closed to the public. However, it warned that the danger extends beyond Sidna Ali Beach.

According to the authority, the entire coastal cliff stretch from Palmachim in the south to Hadera in the north is in imminent danger of collapse, particularly in areas close to the base of the cliffs.

The authority urged residents and visitors to follow safety instructions, respect enforcement measures, and stay out of fenced-off zones. Beachgoers and hikers were also advised to keep their distance from cliff edges and adhere to posted warning signs.

Herzliya Mayor Yariv Fisher warned that the city may soon be forced to close its beaches. “The cliff collapse is not an isolated case," he said. “It is the result of years of delays and the failure to properly fund the national coastal cliff protection plan."

Fisher stressed that the municipality would not endanger lives without immediate state intervention. “If no solution is found, we will have to consider shutting down parts of the beaches," he added, calling on the Minister of Environmental Protection and the Interior Ministry to reach urgent agreements. “The responsibility is national, and the solution must be national. We will not wait for a disaster."