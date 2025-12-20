Two masked individuals vandalized the Otello ice cream shop on Bar Kochba Street in Herzliya, causing extensive damage.

Herzliya Mayor Yariv Fisher commented on social media: "The Herzliya Municipality stands with the owners of Otello Ice Cream and expresses disgust at the criminal acts of the criminals who carried out serious acts of vandalism when they smashed the windows of the beloved ice cream shop."

"These rioters harmed the owners of Otello and all the residents of the city, who believe in the value of ‘live and let live’ and who want to continue living in a place where everyone can live according to their beliefs."

He continued, "The Herzliya Municipality has provided and will continue to provide the police with all necessary assistance to locate the criminals. At the same time, we have acted and will continue to act to support the ice cream shop’s owners and protect them from threats and violence."

"I call on all city residents who believe in liberal values which include freedom of religion and freedom from religion: Vote with your feet and shower Otello Ice Cream with love. This sends an important message to society as a whole: Each of us is a small light, and together we are a mighty light. Under my watch, Herzliya will remain a liberal beacon, and anyone who seeks to harm our beautiful social fabric will be rejected by us and from among us."