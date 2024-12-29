Alon Bondarchuk whose 83-year-old grandmother, Ludmilla Lipovsky, was murdered in a terror attack in Herzliya last Friday, told Kan Reshet Bet about the Holocaust survivor whose life was ended in the tragic attack.

"She was born during World War Two in Crimea. When the Nazis entered Crimea, her mother, who was pregnant, began fleeing with her and her brother to Kazakhstan by train. In the middle of the journey, she began to give birth so they removed her from the train somewhere in Russia. A woman helped her give birth in the middle of nowhere. Many of her family members, her uncles, who stayed in Crimea were killed in the crazy massacre there. In 1998 we immigrated to Israel, to Herzliya.

Bondarchuk recalled the day of the attack: "Every Friday, either I or my mother would visit my grandmother. We would take her to do errands or for Friday lunch. On Friday, my mother came to pick her up. Mom told her 'Don't come out until I call you, it's cold outside.' My grandmother was very independent, stubborn, and smart. She wanted to get fresh air. She was there alone. When mom got there, she waited in the car, and my grandmother didn't come. My mother called her, noticed that she wasn't answering, got out of the car, and saw her coat on the floor, minutes after the attack, she saw everything."

According to him, "We're a very close and caring family. Me, my grandmother, and my grandmother have a very close connection. Every day before I go to work I speak to her. She was always very warm, interested, she always wanted to help. In her old age, she was very much on it, she cared about us. She was very smart and wise and was a very good friend of mine. It really hurts. I felt that she was safe in Herzaliya Pituah, in the hostel for the elderly. Who thought that something could happen there of all places.

"She was a very special woman," the grandson eulogized. "She loved to sing. She would sing in the hostel's choir, she was very involved. She loved to watch billiards competitions on television, to dance, to walk. They lived near the sea, so she loved breathing the sea air. It really comforted me that she grew old in a place like this. I have many friends whose grandparents aren't in a good state, and my grandmother was really on top of things.

"I see her as the hero in the incident," he added. "If she weren't outside, he could have gone from room to room in the hostile since it doesn't have a security guard. I try to console myself with this. Her life wasn't easy, in the end, she was murdered.

Bondarchuk said he learned of his grandmother's condition from the news. "No one spoke to me. The whole way to the hospital the news updated. It's pretty crazy that I need to get updates about this like a regular person from the news."