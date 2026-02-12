Iran's state television network confirmed that it fired the manager of a local channel after a reporter mistakenly said "Death to Khamenei" during a live broadcast.

Other staff members who were found responsible for the mistake will be referred to a disciplinary committee. According to the authority, the decision was made "to maintain professional discipline and the reputation of the media."

In a video released after the embarrassment, the reporter apologized for his words, stating it was a slip of the tongue. He criticized the regime's opponents and the "revolution" for exploiting the incident.