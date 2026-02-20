Two youths aged 16 were arrested in the north of France earlier this week on suspicion of planning attacks on a shopping center or concert venue, the French anti-terrorist prosecutor's office announced on Friday.

The anti-terrorist prosecutor said one of the 16-year olds, who were not named, had started to follow jihadist propaganda.

Two months ago, two 16-year-olds, including a Russian national of Chechen origin, were placed in custody in Paris on suspicion of plotting an antisemitic attack.

According to Le Parisien, the Chechen teen, who arrived in France with his mother four years ago, sent a photo on WhatsApp holding a knife and declared he was “going to kill Jews in five days."

He was in contact with another 16-year-old from the Paris region, who threatened to target a site of religious worship, the paper added.

In September, French authorities detained a 17-year-old male suspected of planning large-scale terrorist attacks targeting embassies and government institutions, including the embassies of Israel, Britain, and the United States.

France has been on high alert in the wake of terrorist attacks in recent years. The country was first hit by a series of Islamist attacks starting in January 2015, with the attacks on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and the Jewish Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris.

In November of that year, 130 people were killed in a series of jihadist attacks in Paris claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS).

