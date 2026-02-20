French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the country's intention to make anti-Zionism a criminal offense. She made the statement during a speech at the

Speaking at the annual gathering of the French Jewish Institutions Council, Lecornu clarified that the government would no longer settle for simply imposing penalties for classic antisemitism, promising, "In April, we will bring to Parliament a bill that criminalizes anti-Zionist expressions."

He explained, "To define oneself as anti-Zionist is to question Israel's right to exist. It's a call for the destruction of an entire people under the guise of ideology."

Lecornu also drew a clear line between democracy and incitement, explaining, "There is a difference between legitimate criticism of the Israeli government and rejecting the very existence of the Jewish state. This 'blurring' must stop."

The French government will support a private bill by Jewish Member of Parliament Caroline Yadan, who represents French citizens abroad (including thousands living in Israel). It is estimated that with the support of right-wing parties, the majority needed to pass this historic law will be achieved.