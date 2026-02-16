A 51-year-old Israeli man from central Israel, who had traveled to France for a vacation, was found dead in his Paris hotel room on Sunday night.

Local emergency services, who were called to the scene, confirmed the man's death. Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ZAKA organization are working to return his body to Israel for burial.

Baruck Niddam, Director of the International Division at ZAKA, said, "Immediately upon receiving the report, I contacted members of ZAKA’s international team who live in Paris, and they joined the local emergency forces to begin handling the situation and ensuring respect for the deceased."

He added, "In cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are now working to release the deceased from the local hospital and arrange for his transfer to Israel for burial."