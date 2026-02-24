An elderly Jewish woman living in Paris’s 19th arrondissement was the target of antisemitic abuse by activists from the far-left party LFI during a leaflet distribution campaign ahead of the upcoming Paris mayoral elections, Europe1 reported today.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the activists arrived at her building to hand out campaign materials in support of the party’s candidate, Sophia Shikiru. Upon noticing a mezuzah on her apartment door, the woman refused to open the door. In response, the activists hurled verbal insults, calling her a “dirty Jew" and threatening, “We’ll be back," before fleeing the scene.

The woman promptly contacted the police and is reportedly considering filing a formal complaint. Security camera footage from the entrance of her building is currently under review, with authorities hoping it will help identify the individuals involved.

This episode comes amid a broader wave of antisemitic attacks in Paris. Just two days prior, the façade of the Cocorico restaurant in the 17th arrondissement was vandalized with acid thrown across the floor and into the dining areas, causing extensive damage to dishes and furniture. Authorities are investigating that attack as well, highlighting growing concerns over rising antisemitic incidents in the city.