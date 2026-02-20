Two men, approximately 35 years old, were killed early Friday morning after their vehicle overturned and rolled into a wadi on Highway 6 near Tayibe.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics pronounced the two dead at the scene and provided medical treatment to two seriously injured individuals - a man and a woman, also around 35 years old - who were evacuated to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

Three paramedics who arrived at the scene recalled, "We saw a wrecked vehicle overturned on its roof, with four injured people trapped inside, two of whom were unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, suffering severe injuries to their bodies. During the complex rescue operation by the fire services, we performed medical assessments, but sadly, their injuries were fatal, and we could only pronounce their deaths."

"At the same time, we provided life-saving medical treatment to a man and a woman in their 30s and evacuated them to the hospital in serious condition," they added.

Earlier this week, the Or Yarok Association published data showing that 459 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2025 - the deadliest year in two decades.

In total, around 13,261 people were injured in traffic accidents in 2025, of which 7,118 were injured on urban roads - 53.6% of all injuries. Of the fatalities, 170 occurred on urban roads, accounting for 37% of all deaths - one in every three.

According to the data, 2025 saw the highest number of fatalities since 2006. The number of fatalities is 86 higher than the annual average over the past decade, which was 369, representing a 23% increase.