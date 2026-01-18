Mordehay Grunberger, a 71-year-old Israeli pastry chef, was killed when he fell into an into an industrial kneading machine at a kosher bakery early Friday morning. Police said the investigation is still ongoing, but at this stage, there is no suspicion of foul play.

Erez Green, Mordechai’s son, told Mako that his father had lived in Miami for more than 20 years. According to him, his father had been in conflict with one of the bakery’s employees, who was of Turkish origin, and the two would at times get into loud arguments. “We are trying to bring him to burial in Israel. That’s what he wanted," Green noted.

His wife, Inna Gastman Moar, eulogized him in a post she published on Facebook. “Today, my beloved husband Miki, my closest person in my life my best friend, and father of my two beautiful sons, tragically passed away!" she wrote. “I lost myself. I love him so much. He’s the love of my life!"

In a police statement it was said: “Police are investigating the death of a man at the South Florida Kosher Market. At this time, there are no indications of criminal activity, and the incident has been classified as an accident involving an industrial dough-mixing machine."