Lisbon was plunged into grief Wednesday evening after the derailment of the Elevador da Gloria, a historic electric streetcar and national monument, claimed 15 lives and left 18 others injured, reports The Associated Press.

Among the wounded is a child, and several victims are believed to be foreign nationals, according to the National Institute for Medical Emergencies.

The accident, described by authorities as the worst in the city’s recent history, occurred around 6:00 p.m. local time, during rush hour. Eyewitnesses reported the streetcar careened uncontrollably down the steep hill it routinely climbs and descends in central Lisbon.

The yellow-and-white vehicle, which operates in tandem with a second car on a narrow, curved road, crashed into a building and overturned. Its sides and roof were visibly crumpled.

Emergency crews swiftly responded, extracting all victims from the wreckage within two hours. Most personnel stood down shortly thereafter. Carris, the company operating the streetcar, stated that scheduled maintenance had been completed prior to the incident.

Portugal’s government declared Thursday a national day of mourning. “A tragic accident ... caused the irreparable loss of human life, which left in mourning their families and dismayed the whole country,” read an official statement.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas, speaking at the scene, said, “It’s a tragedy of the like we’ve never seen.” President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The cause of the accident remains unknown. Authorities confirmed that an investigation will commence once rescue operations conclude.