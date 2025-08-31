Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was involved in a motor vehicle accident in New Hampshire on Saturday.

“Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident. Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety,” said Michael Ragusa, head of Giuliani’s security, in a statement published on Sunday.

“Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg,” the statement added.

Giuliani’s business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care, said Ragusa.

Giuliani in recent years has been subject to sanctions and lawsuits over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in favor of President Donald Trump by filing lawsuits in key states.

His law license was temporarily suspended in New York in June of 2022. At the time, a court ruled "there is uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

A month later, Giuliani's law license was also suspended in Washington, DC.