Staff Sergeant Ofri Yafe, who fell last night in the southern Gaza Strip, previously posted on his Facebook, offering his help "for anything needed, anywhere in the country."

The post was written by Yafe about 3 years ago, when he finished his year of service at the Einot Youth Village.

"Hi, my name is Ofri, and I finished my year of service at Einot Youth Village a few months ago. A few of my friends and I are ready to come and help with anything needed, anywhere in the country that's safe to reach," wrote Ofri, z"l.

Media personality Hanoch Daum wrote alongside the post: "At the start of the war, Ofri, who fell yesterday in Gaza, had just completed his year of service. This is a post he wrote with the desire to do good. Ofri, what a special kid you were. May your memory be blessed."

Yafe, a graduate of Megiddo High School and the second of four brothers, proudly served in the Paratroopers Brigade for two years and two months.

His family mourned in pain: "We are stunned by the disaster and cannot process the loss of Ofri, our beloved son. It’s unimaginable." At the high school where he studied, they mourned: "Shomriya Institution is stunned and in pain over the fall of Ofri Yafe, z"l. Ofri, a graduate of the institution, was raised in the Ella group, brother of Noy, a graduate of the institution, Tsuf (11th grade), and Itamar (9th grade). We send hugs and support to the family, friends, and the entire Shomriya community."