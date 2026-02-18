Former IDF Military Intelligence chief Major General (res.) Amos Yadlin spoke Wednesday morning about the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, emphasizing that the regional situation requires caution in decision-making.

In an interview with Hadashot Haboker, Yadlin discussed recent international developments, noting, "Last week, I allowed myself to fly to the Munich Security Conference. I would think twice about flying this upcoming weekend." According to him, the mere hesitation reflects the increasing level of tension.

Later in the interview, he said, "We are much closer than we were before, but I remind you - a superpower doesn’t go to war within days. There is a diplomatic path that must be exhausted."

He also stressed that alongside security preparedness, there is also importance in fully pursuing diplomatic efforts.

"Many oppose an attack," Yadlin noted. "In the Pentagon, it’s not clear what they want it to achieve. The President is very determined - the statement that all options are on the table relies on a credible military threat, complementing his preparation near Iran's shores and in its skies."