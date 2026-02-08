Iran continues to escalate its rhetoric toward Israel and the United States: a new and threatening sign was erected in Falastine Square in central Tehran, bearing the words "Rain of Missiles" alongside a map of central Israel.

The sign, prominently displayed in the heart of the Iranian capital, constitutes a direct and public threat against the State of Israel, as preparations are underway for another round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that Iran will not under any circumstances relinquish its nuclear program, even at the cost of war.

According to Araghchi, Iran is prepared to accept certain limitations on its nuclear program, but will not agree to the American demand for a complete halt to uranium enrichment.

"We insist on our right to a nuclear program, even if it leads to war," he said in a conversation with diplomats in Tehran. "They attacked our nuclear facilities but did not achieve their goal. The only option left for them is negotiations."

"The secret of the Islamic Republic’s strength lies in its ability to say 'no' to the great powers. Our atomic bomb is the power to say 'no' - not physically, but ideologically."

The main American demands include a total cessation of uranium enrichment, strict limits on the ballistic missile program - according to one proposal, limiting missile range to 500 kilometers, while Israel is demanding a limit of 300 kilometers - and an end to support for Iran-backed organizations across the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shiite militias in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen.