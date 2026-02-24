A state memorial ceremony for Israel’s fallen soldiers whose burial places are unknown was held on Tuesday at the Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

The seventh of the month of Adar is recognized in Israel as Remembrance Day for Soldiers Whose Burial Places are Unknown, as it is the day that Moses, whose place of burial is unknown, passed away.

The ceremony was attended by President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset MK Evgeny Sova, Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Israel Justice Noam Sohlberg, and bereaved families.