ציון חדד מסביר על הספר תורה הייחודי צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A Torah scroll was dedicated in Raanana on Monday in memory of Master Sergeant (res.) Dan Wajdenbaum, a soldier in Battalion 5037 who fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip two years ago.

The event began with a reception at Dan's home, during which the final letters were written in the scroll. After the completion of the Torah, his family, friends, and neighbors led a festive procession with it.

The Torah scroll was topped with a silver crown, created by the artist Tzion Hadad. "This silver Torah crown contains a helmet, the helmet worn by Dan of blessed memory, who was killed in battle. The helmet is inside the crown, and it is surrounded by stars of David that contain the name 'Dan' and protect it," the artist explained.

The procession arrived at the Ahai v'Re'ai community at the Dekel School, where the main event, which included the recitation of the Shema, addresses, and the evening prayer service, was held.

Following the service, a festive meal was held, as part of a broader series of events in memory of Master Sergeant (res.) Dan Wajdenbaum.