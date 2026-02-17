The news site Lebanon Debate reports the arrest of a resident of the village of Ansar in southern Lebanon on suspicion of spying for Israel.

According to the report, the information department of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces conducted a month-long special operation that ended with the arrest of the suspect, Ahmad M., who had been under surveillance on suspicion of contacts with Israeli agents.

The report states that members of the department’s “Striking Force" waited for the suspect at a local gas station, surrounded his vehicle, and prevented residents from approaching the area until the operation was completed.

It was further claimed that during questioning by security authorities, the suspect admitted to cooperating with Israel and providing information that assisted in striking targets in Lebanon.

The report noted that the suspect was considered a senior operative due to his direct contacts with Israeli agents and the quality of the information he provided.

According to Lebanese security sources, Ahmad M. visited Israel several times for meetings with his handlers, with similar meetings also held in Germany and Italy. He has been referred for further proceedings before a military court in Lebanon.