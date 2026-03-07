The security chief of the Foreign Ministry has sent an urgent email to all ministry employees, with particular emphasis on Israeli envoys stationed abroad, warning of attempts by Iranian actors to harm Israelis and recruit them through digital means.

According to the email several unusual incidents involving ministry employees and envoys in Israel and overseas have been reported in recent days. The incidents suggest efforts by Iranian or other hostile actors to contact Israeli citizens and attempt to recruit them using online and digital platforms.

One case described in the message occurred at a hotel where Israelis and ministry envoys were staying. A QR code was found in a hotel room that appeared to be for ordering room service. However, after scanning the code, users were directed to a website impersonating the hotel’s service system.

In reality, the site was allegedly being used by Iranian operatives as a recruitment tool, offering visitors the option to cooperate with Iranian intelligence agencies.

Another incident involved Israeli news applications, where unusual pop-up messages suddenly appeared. The messages claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran was seeking intelligence partners and offered financial payment in exchange for providing personal information through an attached link.

The ministry’s security chief stressed that these incidents appear to be part of a broader effort to gather intelligence and recruit Israeli citizens through digital impersonation and deception.