The Lod Central District Court on Tuesday accepted a police appeal and overturned a Magistrate’s Court ruling in the case of Tzachi Braverman, the prime minister’s chief of staff and Israel’s ambassador-designate to the United Kingdom.

District Court Judge Michael Kershen reinstated the restrictive measures imposed on Braverman, including a ban on leaving Israel, his removal from the Prime Minister’s Office, and a prohibition on contacting a broad list of officials in the office.

In his decision, Kershen said the appeal was accepted after a review of the investigative materials showed that the level of reasonable suspicion against Braverman had intensified. He noted that this assessment was already warranted when the case was before the lower court and had grown stronger in the days following the challenged decision.

Kershen also took issue with the ruling by Magistrate’s Court President Menachem Mizrahi, stating that the risk of obstruction in the case was substantial rather than speculative. He warned that allowing Braverman to remain abroad, particularly in the role of ambassador to the United Kingdom, given his familiarity with government systems, could seriously impede the investigation.

The judge further emphasized that advance notice to a suspect prior to questioning can create opportunities for interference, adding that the possibility of such actions at a critical moment could not be discounted.

In its appeal, police argued that the alleged conduct attributed to Braverman, along with its nature and context, necessitated his removal from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Kirya, as concerns over potential obstruction lie at the heart of the case.