A hearing is taking place today (Wednesday) at the Magistrate's Court in Rishon Lezion regarding the extension of the restrictive conditions placed on Tzachi Braverman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's chief of staff.

During the hearing, a police representative updated that Braverman is set to be questioned again and added that further investigative actions are needed in the case.

The police representative noted that investigators are waiting for a decision from the district court regarding the release of raw materials from the interview with Eli Feldstein and emphasized that extending the restrictive conditions on Braverman is necessary to advance the investigation quickly.

"We fear interference. If Braverman is in a public position and unable to attend the investigation, what will the court say?" questioned the police representative during the hearing.

On the other hand, Braverman's attorney, who is slated to be Israel's ambassador to the United Kingdom, argued that the hearing is aimed at "preventing the appointment."

He pointed out that no claim has been made that justifies delaying his departure from the country, and there is no reason to base a concern of interference with the investigation. "If the goal is not to disrupt the appointment, I don't understand the purpose of delaying his departure from the country," the attorney added.