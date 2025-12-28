The "Handala" hacker group that leaked materials from the phone of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claims it also possesses sensitive materials from the device of Tzachi Braverman, chief of staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, and says they will be published soon.

According to reports, the materials may be connected to the so-called “Qatargate” affair.

Last week, the group announced that it had hacked Bennett's phone and, along with the phone numbers, nearly 2,000 html files, most of which included correspondence, many of which were partial. Some of that correspondence is from 2022, and others from the past two years. The name Handala gave to that hack is "Operation Octopus."

In late November, the group claimed to have broken into the car of a "senior Israeli nuclear scientist," revealed his name, and left a bouquet of flowers inside. A post published on the group's Telegram channels and X account said, "Yesterday you received our bouquet. A harmless object at first glance. But you noticed its weight, right? You felt the presence behind it, the hands that carried it, the footsteps that disappeared just before you opened the door. Tell us, Dr. .... How is your car?"