The Israeli government today (Sunday) unanimously approved the appointment of Tzachi Braverman, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The decision was brought for government approval by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar after Braverman’s candidacy was reviewed and approved by the Appointments Committee of the Civil Service Commission.

The committee noted that “the candidate’s diplomatic and public experience accumulated over the past decade—through roles including Cabinet Secretary, Chief of Staff, and Acting Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, which exposed him to close work with senior diplomatic staff in policy meetings and official visits—provided him with in-depth familiarity with complex international diplomatic processes and constitutes exceptional and outstanding qualifications for the position.”

During the government session, Foreign Minister Saar thanked outgoing ambassador Tzipi Hotovely for her dedicated service.