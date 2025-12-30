The pro-Iranian hacker group Handala claims to have extracted sensitive information from the mobile phone of Tzachi Braverman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Chief of Staff.

According to a report published on the Iranian news website Tasnim, the group possesses not only a contact list that has already been distributed on social networks, but also documents, photos and videos downloaded from the mobile device.

According to the group members, the information includes documents regarding emergency orders and emergency directives, signed by, among others, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs.

It was also noted that the stolen media included photos of Braverman from meetings with US Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, along with private videos from events in London and other parties.

The hacker group also published some of Braverman's correspondence with ministers and members of Knesset.

It claims to possess "thousands of secret documents about corruption in Israel, which will reveal the truth hidden behind the scenes."