Ambassador (ret.) Yoram Ettinger is author of “Second Thought: US-Israel Initiative"- for audio option: bit.ly/4rw4teh

While the United Arab Emiratesuprootedall anti-Jewish and anti-Israel elements from its school curriculum, the Friday mosque sermons, and its official media - replacing them with pro-Jewish and pro-Israel elements - Qatar has sustainedits anti-“infidel", anti-Christian, anti-Jewish and anti-Israel school curriculum, consistent with its Friday incitement mosque sermons and controlled media.

Are Qatar’s worldview and conduct consistent with the values and interests of the USA? Is Qatar’s policy consistent with the US’ attempts to end/minimize wars and terrorism? Does it qualify Qatar as an honest broker? Is Qatar a partner in the defense of Western democracies in the face of Sunni and Shiite Islamic terrorism?

Qatar’s shifty diplomatic pronouncements (the Talk) has been incompatible with Qatar’s permanent school curriculum (the Walk), which reflects most authentically its worldview, values, vision and conduct. It reflects and shapes the minds of Qatar’s ruling minority (10%-15% of the country's population), and is fully-controlled by the ruler (Emir), Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who oppresses the 85%-90% majority of foreign workers.

A February 2026 review of Qatar’s 2025-26 school curriculum, conducted by Impact-se, documents “anti-semitic narratives, religious intolerance toward non-Muslims, and legitimization of violent jihad,… demonstrating no substantive curricular reform since the 2021-2022 school year….

“In July 2024, the US Department of State’s Annual Report on International Religious Freedom criticized Qatar’s national curriculum for continuing to ‘include content that was antisemitic in nature.’ Despite this, the same material was reprinted and continues to be taught in the 2025-2026 school year….

“Disrespect towards non-Muslims is expressed through terminology such as ‘Infidels’ and ‘pagans/polytheists,’ through derogatory portrayals of non-Muslims, and through discussions of punishment for disbelief in Islam…. Non-Islamic nations such as the US and European countries are occasionally treated with suspicion….

“Textbooks continue to teach antisemitic content…. portraying Jews as materialistic, arrogant, deceitful, and hostile to Islam. Jews are further associated with traits such as lying, scheming, fleeing in fear, spreading discord, breaching agreements, and excessive attachment to material wealth, thereby reinforcing an image of Jews as fundamentally untrustworthy…. Antisemitic tropes depict Jews as cynically manipulating global affairs… denying Jewish historical ties to Israel/Palestine and the right to self-determination….

“Violent interpretations of jihad prevail as religious ideals…. Textbooks praise the upbringing of children ‘to love jihad,’ and students are taught that God rewards those who fight and die for Islam by granting them entry into Paradise….

“Israel’s establishment is framed as 'occupation'…. Israel is erased from maps, and normalization is condemned…. Poems exhort students to draw swords, engage in jihad, and sacrifice their lives fighting against ‘the Zionist enemy….’

For example:

*Islamic Education, Grade 11, Vol. 1, 2025-2026, p. 46 condemns Christianity and Judaism as religions which “have been corrupted", and that polytheistic elements “have been inserted into them."

*Islamic Education, Grade 8, Vol. 1, 2025-2026, pp. 124, 129 presents two possible infinite outcomes one can expect when dying: Muslims (“Believers") will reside in Heaven; non-Muslims (“Infidels") will suffer in Hell.

*Islamic Education, Grade 10, Vol. 1, 2025-2026, pp. 18-19 “accuses Jews of failing to uphold the Torah they were given by Allah…. instructing students to specifically avoid ‘resembling Jews…."

*Islamic Education, Grade 8, Vol. 1, 2025-2026, pp. 26-28 suggests that “Moses and Jesus are both Islamic prophets who were initially rejected by their people, according to the Qur’an…. Jews are evil…. The Jewish people are forever cursed by Allah…. None is more evil than people who have been invited to Islam and rejected it…."

*Islamic Education, Grade 8, Vol. 1, 2025-2026, pp. 70-71. A chapter about the Battle of Khaybar, fought between the Muslim forces of the Prophet Muhammad and the Jewish Arabian tribe of Banu Nadir… portrays the Jewish people as inherently hostile to Islam and Muslims. A repeated emphasis on the Jewish nature as historic enemies of Muslims…"

*Islamic Education, Grade 6, Vol. 2, 2025-2026, p. 139. “An Islamic education lesson teaches that one of the ways to measure a good Muslim woman is raising children to sacrifice their lives [martyrdom], in what is understood to be violent Jihad."

*Islamic Education, Grade 8, Vol. 1, 2025-2026, pp. 72-73 teaches the Battle of Khaybar, fought between the forces of the Prophet Muhammad and the ancient Jewish Arabian tribe of Banu Nadir in 629 CE, concluded by teaching students that the sublime goal of Jihad is to bring non-Muslims to convert to Islam.

*Islamic Education, Grade 8, Vol. 1, 2025-2026, pp. 22, 25, 28, 103 teaches that God loves Jihad warriors who “fight" (yuqātilūn) for His sake, favoring a violent interpretation of Jihad. God defends Islam against the non-Islamic world.

The bottom line :

A prerequisite for Qatar’s constructive role in advancing peace and combatting terror is a thoroughstructural overhaul of its prevailing culture, which is preconditioned upon the uprooting of its hate and terror-driven school curriculum.