The bill by opposition leader Yair Lapid to recognize Qatar as an enemy state will be brought to a vote in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation this Sunday.

According to the proposal, the law would stipulate that Qatar would be defined as an enemy state and that all provisions applicable to enemy states in Israeli law would apply to it.

The explanatory notes state that Qatar supports and finances the Hamas terrorist organization, stands behind an international propaganda network that echoes its messages, systematically incites against Israel, and causes serious damage to Israel's image in the world.