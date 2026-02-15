חילוץ החיילות דוד קשת

A police unit rescued several IDF servicewomen in Bnei Brak on Sunday afternoon after they were attacked by an angry mob.

The incident involved two commanders from the Education Corps serving at the Havat HaShomer base who had arrived for a home visit to one of their soldiers. The crowd believed they were Military Police soldiers who had come to distribute enlistment orders.

During the incident, a group of haredi bystanders gathered, shouting “Nazis," and tried to approach the soldiers. According to reports, there were attempts to physically attack them. In addition, a police motorbike was set on fire, and the mob overturned a police van.

Police forces were called to the scene and safely extracted the military policewomen. No injuries were reported.

The police updated that two female soldiers had arrived to conduct welfare activities as part of their service in the IDF. Police forces rescued the soldiers, while some of the troublemakers began confronting officers and throwing trash bins into the path of the police vehicle.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the riots: "I strongly condemn the violent riots in Bnei Brak against female IDF soldiers and officers of the Israeli Police. This is an extremist minority that does not represent the Haredi society as a whole. This is a grave and unacceptable act. We will not allow anarchy, and we will not tolerate any attack on IDF personnel and security forces who carry out their mission with devotion and determination."

Police Commissioner Danny Levy condemned the riots, saying they were "unrestrained riots that crossed every line! The lawbreakers committed serious acts that constitute an attack on the symbols of the rule of law, including violence against security forces, causing damage, overturning a police vehicle, and setting a police motorcycle on fire. I salute the officers for their determination and swift action in rescuing the female soldiers."

He added that he had instructed authorities to arrest the rioters and bring them to justice. “We will settle accounts with all those involved! We are a state governed by law and will not allow hooligan behavior in our country," he said.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz commented: “This is a moral low that has nothing to do with Judaism. The police must enforce the full weight of the law against the perpetrators, and members of the coalition-especially leaders of the haredi community-must strongly condemn this outrageous incident before a disaster happens here."

Chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, said: “What is happening in Bnei Brak is a national disgrace. Anyone who raises a hand against IDF soldiers, male or female, must know that the law will be enforced to the fullest. The excuses are over. Governance must be restored immediately."

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated that, “female IDF soldiers being attacked in broad daylight in Bnei Brak is. A bright red line has been crossed here. We will not allow anyone to harm our soldiers."

The IDF reported that Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, strongly condemns the attack on IDF female soldiers who were carrying out a military mission earlier today in Bnei Brak. Any harm to IDF soldiers by Israeli civilians is a serious crossing of a red line, and action must be taken against the attackers with a firm hand. Lt.Gen. Zamir expects the law to be fully enforced against the perpetrators."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the riots in Bnei Brak and said: “I send support to the Israel Defense Forces, its soldiers and its commanders. The scenes today from the streets of Bnei Brak are outright criminality and anarchy - none of us may accept such violence and rioting."

Smotrich added that he expects the police “to lay their hands on the small criminal fringe already tonight and bring them to justice. Zero tolerance." He further said, “I have no doubt that the vast majority of the haredi public loves Israel and values IDF soldiers, and I expect its leadership to publicly condemn this violence."