תיעוד: חיבל בניידת משטרה בבני ברק - כנקמה על דוח צילום: דוברות המשטרה

An indictment has been filed against a motorcycle driver from Bnei Brak who damaged a police car as revenge for receiving a traffic ticket.

Last week, a traffic enforcement officer saw a motorcycle driving dangerously, at high speed, and zigzagging near Ramat Gan Stadium.

Upon inspection, the motorcycle was found to have a technical issue, and the driver was issued a 1,000 shekel fine. In response, the driver cursed the officer.

The next day, the driver arrived at the Dan Police Precinct on Kishon Street in Bnei Brak, where he damaged a police car, puncturing its four tires with a sharp object. He then fled the scene, riding a motorcycle whose license plate was hidden. A short time later, detectives from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan Station located the suspect and arrested him.