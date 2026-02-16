Good news for Gush Etzion residents: the section of Route 60 between Elazar and Husan has been opened to traffic.

Road works involved teh upgraed and expansion of the route into a two-lane road in each direction, except for a short section at Tzomet Hashayarot, which was expanded with an additional lane southbound.

The road upgrade is part of a broader effort to improve infrastructure and adapt it to the increasing traffic volumes along the route. The project is being carried out by the Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety through the Moriah company and joins the section opened about two weeks ago between Husan and Tzomet Hashayarot.

Together, the two sections, totaling approximately 7 kilometers, represent a significant component of the Route 60 upgrade and are expected to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance safety along the route connecting Jerusalem, Gush Etzion, and the Judea region.

Later this year, traffic is also expected to open at the interchange near Tzomet Hashayarot, including the underground passes, a move that will complete the transport upgrade and allow for smoother, more continuous traffic.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev stated: “The opening of the new section on Route 60 is important news for tens of thousands of drivers and residents who use this route every day. The Ministry of Transportation continues to invest in advanced infrastructure that enhances safety and shortens travel times. This is another step in a clear policy of connecting the periphery to the center and making essential services accessible to all Israeli citizens. We will continue to act decisively to develop high-quality transport infrastructure across the country."