Four Jewish shepherds were injured in the past 24 hours in attacks carried out by Arab assailants in the Gush Etzion and Benjamin areas. At the same time, an explosive device was found in grazing land near Route 465 in Binyamin.

The terror incidents began in the morning when about ten Arab assailants from the village of Sa'ir attacked a Jewish shepherd from Givat Ma'aleh Tidhar in Gush Etzion.

According to the report, the assailants approached him while he was praying the morning Shacharit service, threw a stone at his head, and struck him with clubs.

The shepherd called for IDF forces and other residents who arrived at the scene and were also attacked. Three people were injured in the head and received initial treatment from "Rescue Without Borders" medics, with one later evacuated to the hospital by Magen David Adom (MDA).

The IDF detained several suspects who tried to flee toward the village of Sa'ir for questioning, but it has not yet been reported whether arrests were made.

Meanwhile, a shepherd from the village of Turfoun in Benjamin discovered an explosive device in grazing land near Route 465. IDF forces and bomb disposal experts were dispatched to examine the device and determine whether it was active or a dummy.

These incidents come in addition to another attack that occurred yesterday in eastern Gush Etzion, when a shepherd from Magen Avraham Farm near the settlement of Ibei HaNahal was attacked by six masked Arab assailants from the village of Qis’an who attempted to lynch him.

The shepherd was injured in multiple areas of his body, one of his fingernails was torn off, and he was evacuated to the hospital by MDA. Later, it was reported that police had arrested one suspect in connection with the attack.