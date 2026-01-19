The cornerstone-laying ceremony for the new settlement of Yatziv in eastern Gush Etzion was held on Monday morning, attended by government ministers, public figures, council heads, and representatives of settlement movements.

Previously known as Shdema, the settlement is situated at a strategic location near Bethlehem, forming a key connection between eastern Gush Etzion and Jerusalem.

As part of the ceremony, a mezuzah was affixed to a building and a tree was planted, symbolizing the establishment of civilian life in the area. Following the mezuzah ceremony, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recited the blessing for placing a boundary marker.

The site had formerly been an IDF base, which was subsequently closed. The new settlement initiative is part of the implementation of a Security Cabinet decision aimed at formalizing new communities in Judea and Samaria.