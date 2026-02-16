First publication: On Sunday evening, MK Zvi Sukkot visited Bezalel Zini, the brother of Shin Bet chief David Zini, at Shikma Prison. Zini is being held in connection with an alleged cigarette smuggling operation into Gaza.

MK Limor Sohn Har-Melech is expected to visit Zini today, and Chairman of the Noam Party, MK Avi Maoz, is also scheduled to visit the facility.

Upon leaving the prison, Sukkot said, “I just completed a lengthy visit with Bezalel Zini, a man who served more than 800 days in reserve duty, fought in Gaza with self-sacrifice, and risked his life for the people of Israel to achieve decisive victories in battle. He denies all the allegations against him and maintains his innocence. We will not relent and will continue to fight for him and for the truth."

About a week and a half ago, the State Attorney’s Office filed an indictment with the Be’er Sheva District Court against Zini, 50, a resident of Ofra who previously served as head of logistics for “Koach Uriah." In that role, he had authority over entry permits for equipment convoys into the Gaza Strip.

According to the indictment, Zini allegedly abused the trust placed in him to smuggle approximately 14 cartons of cigarettes through the Sufa Crossing on three separate occasions, receiving NIS 365,000 in return.

Zini has acknowledged receiving hundreds of thousands of shekels but denies that the funds were intended as payment for smuggling assistance. He claims he believed the money was a lawful donation raised by a soldier in his unit to support the unit’s activities.