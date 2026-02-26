Shin Bet Chief David Zini said this week at a conference for the management of the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) that the organization suffered a professional failure during the October 7 massacre and clarified that there is no basis for claims of betrayal or collaboration with the enemy.

The conference was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outgoing Deputy Head of the Shin Bet S', incoming Deputy Head N', the agency's senior staff, and managers.

In his opening remarks, Zini said, "Our Shin Bet - we create and build together a wonderful, sharp, and innovative counter-terrorism organization. An organization where people serve joyfully in their mission, hungry for challenges, with moral integrity, totally committed to the State of Israel."

The core of his speech focused on the internal investigation of the October 7 events. Zini made it clear that he fully accepted the conclusions: "I accept the service inquiry into the Simchat Torah massacre. As the head of the investigation pointed out, there are still issues to be investigated, but there is no doubt about the conclusions of the investigation team, and there is a lot of material to work on and correct."

He rejected conspiracy theories, stating, "It is clear and known that there was no 'betrayal' or 'collaboration' by the Shin Bet or anyone from the security establishment. Unfortunately, we suffered a serious professional failure, and we must work day by day, hour by hour, to correct and implement all the lessons learned and complete the remaining investigations."

Zini also reviewed the challenges facing the organization in 2026 across all sectors, including dealing with the high threat level in the Judea and Samaria area, safeguarding against domestic Israeli rear-front incidents, significantly entering the fight against arms smuggling from the borders, continuing to thwart Iranian recruitment attempts among Israelis, securing individuals and Israeli missions abroad, alongside developing technological challenges, the issue of "big data," and organizational learning.

During the conference, the head of the Shin Bet and the agency's management bid farewell to S', the outgoing Deputy Head of the Shin Bet: "You led the agency during an intensive period, both as head and deputy, with full strength and meaning, during a time of war. You agreed to return to this position to bring the agency back on track, implement a work plan, and bring me into this role. This is not taken for granted, many good and capable people could not have managed this task. For that, both on a personal, service, and national level, a great deal of appreciation."

"We are the Shin Bet - in the army there are soldiers, in the police there are officers, in the Shin Bet, we have servants. It is a pride to serve the wonderful people sitting in Zion. We are public servants serving the public in a security mission - to identify, locate, and thwart threats in advance," he said.

Zini concluded his remarks with great appreciation for the agency's staff: "I am proud to be part of this group. Proud to lead you with reverence. I pray every day to be worthy of the task and this wonderful group. To begin learning, knowing, and loving you all. Thank you very much for what you are and for your families. Wishing success to us all."