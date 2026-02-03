The police informed the court on Tuesday afternoon that the investigation into a relative of Shin Bet chief David Zini has been completed.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of involvement in smuggling goods into the Gaza Strip. Recently, various investigative actions were carried out in the case, and according to the police, the evidence-gathering phase has now been concluded.

In accordance with the progress of the proceedings, a prosecutor’s declaration has been filed against the suspect, a preliminary step toward the submission of an indictment.

Last week, it was cleared for publication that the suspect, a family member of the Shin Bet chief, had been arrested on suspicion of involvement in smuggling goods into the Gaza Strip. The court emphasized that the Shin Bet chief himself, David Zini, has no connection whatsoever to the suspicions.

Attorney Kobi Kisos, who represents one of the suspects involved in the affair, said that the investigation initially also examined suspicion of contact with a foreign agent, but that this clause was later removed.

According to him, “The affair concerns a suspicion of cigarette smuggling, and for that he will face justice. I suggest not crucifying a soldier who served 200 days of reserve duty and lost comrades in arms."

Rabbi Yosef Zini, father of the Shin Bet chief, recently published an unusual message in a closed WhatsApp group, in which he wrote: “We have no doubt whatsoever that everything is a blatant lie. Even if they bring a video and images that supposedly prove it, there is no doubt that everything was fabricated in order to harm the ‘suspect’ and his family. Anyone who believes this story is effectively aiding the shedding of innocent blood."