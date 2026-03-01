ההתייעצות הביטחונית רועי אברהם/ לע״מ

The Prime Minister’s Office published footage Sunday afternoon from the security consultation held last night, at the height of Operation “Roaring Lion."

Alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the discussion was attended by Ministers Israel Katz, Gideon Sa’ar, Bezalel Smotrich, and Itamar Ben Gvir.

The detail that drew attention in the footage was the presence of Shin Bet chief David Zini, who placed on the discussion table the book Manot HaLevi on the Book of Esther, authored by Rabbi Shlomo Alkabetz, composer of the piyut “Lecha Dodi."

Meanwhile, IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin revealed that in the opening strike of Operation “Lion’s Roar," dozens of senior Iranian military commanders were eliminated within a single minute of precise fire.