Australia’s ABC network has revealed new details about the Sydney massacre during the lighting of the first Hanukkah candle, in which 15 people were murdered.

According to the report, the two terrorists who carried out the attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney threw four explosive devices into the crowd-three pipe bombs and another device shaped like a tennis ball-which did not detonate.

The report also noted that the two had trained in advance and even recorded a video in which they “justified” the attack, showing themselves carrying multiple weapons against the backdrop of ISIS flags.

Court documents state that on December 12, two days before the attack, the pair were seen scouting the area where they later carried out the assault. Australian police say this was the final stage of preparation for the deadly attack.

The terrorist Sajid Akram was killed at the scene. His son, Navid, was released from hospital and taken into custody. An indictment has been filed against him containing 59 counts, including 15 counts of murder.

Yesterday, thousands attended a vigil at Bondi Beach in Sydney marking one week since the attack in which 15 members of the Jewish community were killed, and for the lighting of the eighth Hanukkah candle.

The event was held under heavy security, including mounted police, snipers, and hundreds of officers. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended and was met with boos upon his arrival. “Shame, supporter of jihad-you do not represent Australia,” were among the shouts directed at the prime minister.

During the rally, the Jewish community called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the shooting attack, citing a rise in antisemitic incidents in recent years and stressing the importance of a federal-level investigation in Australia.