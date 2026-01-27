Australia’s parliament has passed into law a sweeping package of legislation aimed at combating antisemitism and violence. The bill was propsed and passed by the lower house a short time after the deadly terrorist attack in Sydney during Hanukkah in which 15 Jews were killed.

The measures are designed to prevent similar attacks and significantly expand the state’s ability to curb violence and extremist activity. Central to the legislation is a sharp tightening of controls on the import of weapons and ammunition, along with stricter requirements for obtaining firearm licenses. The government said the changes are intended to substantially reduce the availability of weapons among the public and strengthen oversight of those seeking to possess them.

The package also includes the launch of a nationwide firearms buyback program. Under the initiative, private citizens will be able to surrender weapons to the state in exchange for compensation, with the goal of reducing both legal and illegal firearms in circulation and lowering the risk of violent incidents.

In addition, the new laws make it easier to deport foreign nationals involved in spreading hatred and antisemitism in Australia, while increasing penalties for incitement, the distribution of extremist propaganda and efforts to radicalize others, both offline and online.

Australia’s Jewish community, estimated at about 91,000 people, responded with cautious relief. Jewish leaders described the legislation as an important step toward restoring a sense of security after a period marked by fear and uncertainty, and as a clear signal that antisemitism will not be tolerated.

Prime Minister Albanese said the government is committed to preserving Australia as a tolerant and peaceful society, vowing that no individual or group, domestic or foreign, would be allowed to undermine public safety or incite hatred. He emphasized that the state would act decisively to protect all citizens and minority communities.