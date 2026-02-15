A leader of the haredi community, Rabbi Dov Lando, on Sunday night urged the public to stay away from riots and demonstrations following the incidents today in Bnei Brak and the subsequent clashes with police.

In a written statement, Rabbi Lando stressed that under no circumstances should individuals take part in or even be present at sites where confrontations with police are taking place. He called on students to remain in their yeshivot, adhere strictly to study schedules, and avoid any situation involving friction with law enforcement.

“Beyond the physical danger, this constitutes a grave desecration of God’s name," he wrote, warning against any participation in such incidents. According to the statement, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch also joined the call.

Earlier, Rabbi Yigal Cohen, who maintains ties with many in the secular public, released a video condemning the reported assault on female soldiers during the unrest in Bnei Brak and offering an apology.

Speaking from Thailand, Rabbi Cohen said he was distressed to hear of the incident. “This is not the way of the Torah, and we condemn it unequivocally," he said, adding that humiliating or attacking female soldiers contradicts Jewish values.

He urged the broader public not to judge the entire haredi community based on the actions of what he described as a small group. “This behavior disgraces those who observe Torah and commandments," he said. “We ask for forgiveness for having reached such a situation and pray for unity and brotherhood among our people."