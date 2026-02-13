Yeshiva student Rabbi Avraham Ben Dayan was released this morning (Friday) from military prison, after being held in custody since last Saturday night for failing to report for enlistment.

Ben Dayan was arrested at his home in the moshav of Tifrach and was held in military prison for approximately a week. During his detention, he complained of harsh treatment - stating that he was led in handcuffs on his hands and feet, was not permitted to study in the synagogue at the detention facility, and on his first day in custody was prevented from donning tefillin.

His arrest sparked reactions in the haredi public. Senior rabbis contacted his family to offer encouragement, and MK Uriel Busso of Shas visited the family at their home in Tifrach.

Upon his release, Ben Dayan was welcomed by family members and friends. Later in the day, he went to receive a blessing from Rabbi Dov Lando, one of the leading halachic authorities in the Lithuanian haredi community, who spoke with him and his family.