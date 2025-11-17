Rabbi Dov Lando, a leading rabbi in the Lithuanian-haredi community, on Sunday night delivered the keynote address at an emergency dinner held in support of the “World of Torah Fund.”

During his speech, Rabbi Lando stressed the vital importance of sustaining the yeshivas in Israel.

“In the Land of Israel, those who fear the word of God,” Rabbi Lando began, “you know very well the difficult situation of how the authorities and the courts relate to the Torah learners and the yeshivas. They have frozen the budgets, and the situation was such that the yeshivas were about to close, G-d forbid. Woe to us if such a thing would happen - it would be a great disaster.”

Rabbi Lando also expressed gratitude to the businessmen in the United States and Europe who donated “large sums - very large sums - for the sake of supporting the Torah world,” but emphasized that “this continues, and we cannot rely solely on what is given abroad.”

He then turned to the attendees: “The obligation is upon you in no less of a fashion; perhaps even more. You are generous people, to give and to support. Fortunate are you - you will be happy. It is good for you, for your children, for all your families. You will merit double and many times over, with peace of mind and good health.”

Issuing a rare warning about the possibility of institutions closing, Rabbi Lando said: “If you give, support, participate to the fullest extent possible in sustaining the yeshivas and Torah institutions in the Land of Israel, so that they will not close, G-d forbid, G-d help us if they close, woe is us for what will be. Who knows what will happen. I do not wish to speak such words, but they must be said.”

He concluded: “I hope you will awaken, and each person will give according to his ability - and beyond his ability - for the sake of the World of Torah Fund, so that it may uphold him and be good for him, his family, his children, his health. He will merit double and double many times over, great abundance - and may G-d help us, such that all evil decrees be annulled swiftly.”