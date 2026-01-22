Haredi yeshiva dean Rabbi Dov Lando addressed students of the Mishkanos Hatorah Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and made harsh remarks about the situation of the haredi public, referring to it as "the persecution of Torah students by the authorities."

"Outside, various things are happening, and various things are being said, some of those things are against the Torah and against those who study the Torah, various decrees and conspiracies, G-d forbid," Rabbi Lando stated.

He added, "The only way to contend with all this is to ignore them and engage in Torah study and invest all strength and time."

Rabbi Lando also urged the students to "take advantage of natural curiosity, but only for Torah, and there is a lot find in the Torah. This is the way that our rabbis of blessed memory in all the generations taught us, to be immersed exclusively in Torah study."

Later, he emphasized, "Only this way can all the things happening outside not permeate to us, and no force in the world can defeat us. Thank G-d, yeshiva students are immersed in their studies. Continue down this path that our rabbis showed us, to be immersed in Torah."