IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir spoke on Sunday with the two female commanders who were attacked earlier in the day during a mission in Bnei Brak and inquired about their well-being.

“I asked to speak with you to tell you that the IDF and I stand fully and clearly behind you. No one is permitted to harm your dignity or interfere with the important mission you are carrying out. You represent the entire IDF, and you have my full backing and that of the entire IDF," Zamir told the soldiers.

He pledged that the IDF "will investigate the incident to ensure it does not happen again. A reality in which IDF soldiers - male or female - cannot move freely within the State of Israel is an intolerable reality that must be addressed."

"We will not accept harm to our soldiers, and I expect that the law will be fully enforced against those who harmed you," the Chief of Staff added.

During the incident, a group of haredi bystanders gathered, shouting “Nazis," and tried to approach the soldiers. According to reports, there were attempts to physically attack them. In addition, a police motorbike was set on fire, and the mob overturned a police vehicle.

חילוץ החיילות דוד קשת

The incident involved two commanders from the Education Corps serving at the Havat HaShomer base who had arrived for a home visit to one of their soldiers. The crowd believed they were Military Police soldiers who had come to distribute enlistment orders.

Police forces were called to the scene and safely extracted the servicewomen. At least three officers were injured in the riots. So far, 23 arrests have been made.