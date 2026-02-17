Riots continued through Monday night in Bnei Brak, where dozens of youths clashed with police, set fire to dumpsters, blocked main traffic arteries, and attacked drivers.

The demonstrations began at noon in the area of the Viznitz Hassidic center and escalated quickly. Throughout the afternoon and evening, dozens of additional youths arrived, and the event spiraled into a widespread riot.

The police deployed a large force in several waves throughout the day. According to the police, officers were attacked and had to use riot dispersal means, including batons, after public safety was threatened.

Mayor Hanoch Zeibert condemned the events and called on parents to keep their children off the streets. "These isolated elements lure teens into actions that have serious consequences," he said. "Violent conduct contradicts the Torah, and our children belong at home."