The government approved today (Sunday) the proposal by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, Finance Minister and Minister in the Ministry of Defense Bezalel Smotrich, and Defense Minister Israel Katz, to initiate the process of land registration in Judea and Samaria, marking the first time since 1967.

The move includes reopening the land registration procedures ("Tabu"), repealing old Jordanian legislation, and exposing land records that have been sealed for decades.

The decision, which is considered one of the most significant in the area of civilian governance in Judea and Samaria since the Six-Day War, aims to regulate land ownership in the region, prevent fraud, and ensure Israel's control over the land territories.

According to the decision, the Land Registration and Rights Authority in the Ministry of Justice will be authorized to carry out the regulatory procedures and will be allocated a dedicated budget and staff for this purpose.

This means, among other things, the registration of large areas in Judea and Samaria belonging to the state under its name.

In the government's statement, it was noted that the regulatory procedures will allow for transparent and thorough examination of rights, resolve legal disputes, and enable the development of infrastructure and land marketing in an organized manner. It was also mentioned that the decision is a response to the regulatory procedures promoted by the Palestinian Authority in Area C.

Katz emphasized, "The renewal of the land regulation in Judea and Samaria is a vital security and governance move aimed at ensuring Israel's control, enforcement, and full operational freedom in the area. Land regulation prevents unilateral actions, reduces attempts at illegal land seizures, and disrupts terrorist infrastructure that undermines stability and security. This is a necessary step for creating operational and legal certainty, enabling the IDF and the security forces to act decisively to protect Israeli citizens and safeguard national interests. I thank Ministers Smotrich and Levin for their cooperation."

Smotrich added, "We continue the settlement revolution and the holding of all territories of our land. For the first time since the Six-Day War, we are restoring order and governance to land management in Judea and Samaria. Regulated land arrangements prevent disputes, create legal certainty, prevent unilateral actions, and enable lawful and responsible development. The State of Israel is taking responsibility for its land and is acting according to the law, transparently and decisively."

Levin concluded: "The proposal that was approved represents a true revolution in Judea and Samaria. The Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel. The Israeli government is committed to deepening its hold over all its parts, and this decision reflects that commitment. I thank my friends, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz, for advancing this proposal, and the professional staff in their offices who helped bring it to fruition."