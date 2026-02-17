Yisrael Ganz, Governor of Binyamin and Chairman of the Yesha Council, participated today (Tuesday) in the annual conference of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations at the Inbal Hotel in Jerusalem. The conference is one of the most influential and central forums of Jewish leadership in North America, bringing together dozens of major organizations and communities across the United States.

The event was attended by senior officials, including the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, and leading public figures. As part of a panel discussion on the future of Judea and Samaria, Ganz participated alongside Mohammad Darawshe, Noa Shusterman, and other public figures. During the discussion, Ganz presented the current reality in Judea and Samaria and stressed that the existing status quo cannot continue indefinitely and that a new strategic direction is required for the region.

Ganz presented a clear political vision to senior American Jewish leaders, "civilian stability for Arabs within their urban areas, zero tolerance for terrorism and incitement, and full Israeli security responsibility throughout the region - while rejecting the failed Palestinian state model and strengthening governance and order in Judea and Samaria. The Palestinian Authority has proven it is not a foundation for stability."

“The current structure relies on a Palestinian Authority that has not held elections since 2006, is corrupt, and openly encourages and rewards terrorism. This is not a foundation for stability. We want to allow Arabs stability within their own cities - to elect and be elected, to manage their civil affairs, and to live normal lives. But this cannot come at the expense of Israel’s security."

Ganz emphasized the need for a framework different from a Palestinian state, which he said “has already proven its failure," and called for a model based on full Israeli security responsibility alongside local civil administration and economic development.

Addressing the international discourse surrounding “settler violence," Ganz said that the image sometimes presented in the media does not reflect reality on the ground. “The overwhelming majority of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria live normal daily lives. You can see it every day - open businesses, free movement, ordinary civil routine. There are exceptional incidents, and they must be condemned and addressed. But it is wrong to take an extreme case and turn it into the whole picture."

He further stressed that the lessons of October 7 require a reassessment of old assumptions: “The events proved that security is the basic condition for any coexistence. We will not repeat the mistake of creating a security vacuum in a region that overlooks central Israel."