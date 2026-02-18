On Monday, February 16, 2026, Israel fundamentally altered the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. By approving a historic and comprehensive process to register vast areas of Judea and Samaria as "state property," the government has done more than just update a land registry; it has asserted a sovereign reality that the international community and the Palestinian Arab leadership can no longer ignore.

For over five decades, the "land for peace" paradigm-the bedrock of the Oslo Accords-rested on a single, fragile assumption: that the legal status of Judea and Samaria was "frozen" in a state of perpetual dispute. By initiating formal registration, Israel is thawing that freeze and replacing "conflict management" with a strategy of "victory."

Ending the Era of Legal Limbo

The strategic significance of this move cannot be overstated. Since 1967, the lack of a formal land registry in much of Area C has served as a vacuum. This vacuum was filled by illegal expansion, international NGO-funded land grabs, and a "wait-and-see" diplomacy that has only fueled radicalism.

This is not merely a "settlement" story. It is a legal revolution. By registering these lands as state property, Israel is moving from the role of a temporary military administrator to that of a confident sovereign. For the residents of Judea and Samaria, it provides a level of legal certainty and property rights that have been absent for half a century. More importantly, for the Palestinian Authority (PA), it represents the collapse of their primary diplomatic weapon: the claim that this land is a "blank slate" awaiting a future state based on 1967 lines.

The Psychology of Victory

Peace is not achieved through maintaining an ambiguous status quo; it is achieved when the enemy realizes that their goal-the total withdrawal of Israel-is a strategic and legal impossibility. When land is registered, the "incentive to wait" for international pressure to force an Israeli retreat disappears. The Palestinian Arab leadership is forced to confront a reality where time is no longer on their side.

By removing these territories from the "negotiating table" of the failed Oslo framework, Israel is forcing a shift in Palestinian Arab psychology. The transition is clear: from a focus on rejectionism to a necessary, albeit forced, focus on coexistence within a new, unmovable reality.

The Collapse of the Two-State Myth

The international condemnation following the announcement was predictable. However, the reality on the ground in 2026 is that the two-state solution has been an intellectual ghost for years. it relied on a Palestinian Arab leadership willing to recognize a Jewish state and a security environment that didn't involve hostile Iranian-backed proxies on every border.

Israel is signaling that it will no longer hold its national security interests hostage to a failed 30-year-old diplomatic experiment. Instead of waiting for a "partner for peace" that never arrives, Israel is creating the facts on the ground that ensure its long-term territorial integrity.

Sovereignty as a Catalyst for Stability

Counterintuitively, this assertion of sovereignty is a prerequisite for long-term regional stability. Ambiguity breeds conflict. When borders are unclear and legal status is disputed, radical actors see an opportunity to move the needle through violence. When a state asserts its rights clearly and legally, it sets the boundaries of what is possible.

The "Sovereignty Shift" provides a clear framework for the future. It clarifies that Israel’s heartland is not for sale and that the future of Judea and Samaria will be determined by Israeli law, not by the dictates of a corrupted Palestinian Authority or the whims of biased international organizations.

The New Paradigm

The registration of land in Judea and Samaria is the definitive end of the "Post-Oslo" era. It is a declaration that the Jewish state is done managing its own decline in the eyes of the world.

The "Big Lie" of occupation is being replaced by the "Big Truth" of sovereignty. As the maps are updated and the titles are filed, the message to the world is clear: Israel is not a guest in its own land. It is the owner. In the Middle East, ownership is the only language that leads to a lasting, stable peace.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx

