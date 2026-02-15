Likud MK Eli Dallal commented in an interview with Reshet Bet radio on the government’s reported effort to remove the word “massacre" from the title of a proposed bill commemorating the October 7 terrorist attack.

During the interview, Dallal made clear that the severity of the events is beyond dispute. “There was a massacre on October 7. We cannot deny it," the Knesset member stated.

Dallal drew a historical comparison to the 1929 Hebron massacre, recalling the documentation compiled by former minister Rehavam Ze’evi regarding those events. “Ze’evi put together a book that serves as a historical record and titled it ‘The Hebron Massacre,’" he said. “We cannot avoid this, and I do not believe we should be debating one word or another."

Later in the interview, MK Dallal was asked about the deep anguish felt by the families of the hostages and the criticism they have directed at public officials. Dallal expressed regret over the current situation, saying, “On this issue, we must show far greater respect and empathy toward the survivors of captivity and their families. If this is how they feel, then that is not a good sign for us."