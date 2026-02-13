Five retired Shin Bet directors and 31 former agency department chiefs have published an open letter denouncing the current director, David Zini, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We express bewilderment at the silence of the head of the agency, David Zini, in the face of the unprecedented slander against former Director Ronen Bar, and the managers, fighters, and employees who served in the agency on October 7th, from the Prime Minister's circle, and the members of the coalition.

The ex-officials added, "We demand that Zini respond firmly to the attacks on the agency employees, the spread of false conspiracy theories, such as false claims of treason, the false report of a meeting between members of the Shin Bet's southern division with the commander of Hamas's Gaza Brigade on October 6th, and more."

"With his actions, the Prime Minister hurts the entire security establishment and the Shin Bet in particular. This is despicable and degrading behavior."