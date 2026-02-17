25,274 children have been recognized as victims of terrorist attacks since October 7th, the National Insurance Institute's announced today (Tuesday). More than 97% of them were recognized between October and December 2023.

According to the data, 63 children were killed, 35 children lost both parents, and 316 lost their siblings since the war began. Additionally, 5,659 children have been recognized by the National Insurance Institute as having physical or mental disabilities.

Age breakdown shows that the largest group is children aged 5 to 9, with 8,123 children, followed by those aged 0 to 4 with 7,356 children.

In the 10 to 14 age range, 6,532 children were recognized, and in the 15 to 17 age range, 3,263 teenagers were recognized.

The National Insurance Institute stated that the organization is working to ensure the rights of these children through a support system that includes monthly allowances, social support, and emotional treatment. "The National Insurance Institute views the rehabilitation of the future generation impacted by terrorism as a paramount national and moral mission, and it will continue to provide the necessary support to every child, as much as it can, from now and throughout their lives."