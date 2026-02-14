Abu Shabab militia leader Ghassan Al-Dheini, who operates in coordination with Israeli security forces, on Friday revealed that his men are working in Hamas tunnels in Rafah - a detail that had previously been withheld from publication.

In a Friday Facebook post, al-Dheini wrote, "We have begun gradually neutralizing the tunnels, which are the most significant weapons. Afterward, we will destroy weapons production facilities, rockets, and eventually reach the rifles."

Earlier this week, Kan News reported that Israel is allowing the Abu Shabab militia to secure the movement of people at the Rafah Crossing, with the hope that militia members will eventually take over this responsibility permanently. A photo taken earlier this week on the Gazan side of the crossing shows Ghassan Al-Dheini accompanied by militia members.

In November, Abu Shabab's then-leader, the late Yasser Abu Shabab, announced that four members of Hamas’s military wing surrendered to the group during an attempted attack on the humanitarian zone in Rafah.

A local Gaza channel reported that the individual was Tarek al-Shawi, who surrendered along with three others several days ago. The Gaza source claimed that the four were handed over by the militia to the IDF as part of ongoing cooperation between the sides.